Dr. Mya Zapata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mya Zapata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Zapata works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Medical Center OB/GYN200 Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
-
2
Ucla Family Planning Clinic1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first encounter with Dr. Zapata was to confirm a positive pregnancy test and she had to give me the very difficult news that there was no heartbeat. She gave that news with such empathy and care, talked through all of my options patiently and gave my husband and I the time we needed to take that all in. Dr. Zapata was then with us through my next thankfully successful pregnancy, which happened to coincide with alot of very painful personal moments--a friend losing a child to SIDS, another friend in a coma due to complications from childbirth, my husband's cancer scare--and she was honestly my lifeline throughout that difficult time. She gave me such excellent care, always made herself available to talk through my fears and made sure to gently watch out for the postpartum depression that can result when pregnancy coincides with the kind of life stuff we had been through. I am so so very thankful for the care that I received from her and the entire staff.
About Dr. Mya Zapata, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093967507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
