Overview

Dr. Mya Zapata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Zapata works at OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY CLINIC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.