Dr. Stayton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mya Stayton, DO
Dr. Mya Stayton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, MO. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Richmond902 Wollard Blvd, Richmond, MO 64085 Directions (816) 776-2201
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr Stayton is a wonderful doctor John and I both love her she is very attentive and listens to us and then we figure out a plan of action I haven’t felt this good in years. I hope that she returns to Richmond office soon, we also hope everything is going okay for her and her family.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891289716
- University of Alabama at Birmingham Cahaba Family Medicine Residency-Rural Track
- A.T. Still University
- Family Practice
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stayton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stayton.
