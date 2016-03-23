See All Pediatricians in Rosemead, CA
Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Greater El Monte Community Hospital, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Trinh works at My-Linh Trinh MD in Rosemead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. MyLinh Trinh MD
    9143 Valley Blvd Ste 201A, Rosemead, CA 91770 (626) 872-0657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Greater El Monte Community Hospital
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 23, 2016
    I strongly recommend Dr. Trinh very compassionate and knowledgeable pediatrician. The office staff is very polite and the office is extremely clean. I feel my daughter is in good hands with Dr. Trinh and wiil remain as her trusted pediatrician. Doctor went beyond our expectations and concerns with our baby. She even provided visuals of growth charts for our baby. Highly satisfied !!!!!
    Daniel Gonzales,Sr. in Rosemead, CA — Mar 23, 2016
    About Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Phoenix Childrens/Maricopa Med Ctr
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

