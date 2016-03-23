Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD
Overview
Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Greater El Monte Community Hospital, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. MyLinh Trinh MD9143 Valley Blvd Ste 201A, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 872-0657
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Greater El Monte Community Hospital
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I strongly recommend Dr. Trinh very compassionate and knowledgeable pediatrician. The office staff is very polite and the office is extremely clean. I feel my daughter is in good hands with Dr. Trinh and wiil remain as her trusted pediatrician. Doctor went beyond our expectations and concerns with our baby. She even provided visuals of growth charts for our baby. Highly satisfied !!!!!
About Dr. My-Linh Trinh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Childrens/Maricopa Med Ctr
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
