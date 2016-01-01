Dr. My-Linh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. My-Linh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. My-Linh Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Diablo Valley Oncology & Hematology Medical Grp2222 East St Ste 250, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 609-7220
-
2
Diablo Valley Oncology Hematology Medical Grp5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 830-1140Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 100 N Wiget Ln Ste 207, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. My-Linh Nguyen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790173292
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.