Dr. Mwawaza Sanyika, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mwawaza Sanyika, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sanyika works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Consultants393 E Town St Ste 228, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 221-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mwawaza Sanyika, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740386143
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanyika has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanyika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sanyika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sanyika works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanyika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanyika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanyika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.