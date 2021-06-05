Dr. Mushtaq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muzammil Mushtaq, MD
Overview
Dr. Muzammil Mushtaq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Locations
Fort Wayne Office7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 1713 S FM 51 Ste 202, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 626-0101
Van Wert County Hospital1250 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and explained my situation, so my husband and I could understand. We felt confident In Dr. Mushtaq. He has already done 3 stents successfully. The other two will be done in a couple weeks. I have recommended him to others in our family.
About Dr. Muzammil Mushtaq, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093977639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
