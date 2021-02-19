Dr. Muzamil Rana, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muzamil Rana, MB BS
Dr. Muzamil Rana, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Northtowns Cardiology PLLC190 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-3810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northtowns Cardiology PLLC5530 Sheridan Dr Ste 2, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Dr. Rana is a very thorough and skilled cardiologist indeed. I am lucky I have him as my doctor!!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Advanced Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology and Congestive Heart Failure|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- King Edward Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease
