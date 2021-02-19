Overview

Dr. Muzamil Rana, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Rana works at Northtowns Cardiology PLLC in Amherst, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.