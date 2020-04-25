Overview

Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Midwest Oncology Associates - Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Overland Park Regional in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.