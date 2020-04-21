Dr. Muyibat Adelani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muyibat Adelani, MD
Overview
Dr. Muyibat Adelani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Adelani works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group1601 Wentzville Pkwy Ste 117, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-8455
- 2 5201 Mid America Plz Ste 15005201, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
3
Washington University School of Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I asked for a "top 5 knee surgeon list" from my physiatrist and my physical therapist, both of whom had been treating my knees for more than a decade and know me AND my knees very well. Dr. Adelani was the only doctor on both lists, so I felt secure that we would be a good fit. After my initial phone call with her RN, I felt even more confident she would be my choice. Dr. Adelani is focused and direct, she thoroughly answered all of my endless questions, both before and after my TKR surgery, and I never felt she was trying to brush me off. Not only is she a wonderful surgeon, she also has an outstanding team to provide post-surgical support! My first surgery was in January 2020; although my second TKR had to be postponed due to COVID-19 complications, I am eagerly waiting for it to be rescheduled later this year.
About Dr. Muyibat Adelani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adelani has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adelani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.