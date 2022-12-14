Dr. Muwaffak Abdulhak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulhak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muwaffak Abdulhak, MD
Overview
Dr. Muwaffak Abdulhak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K11, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdulhak was very helpful and giving me the options and what the plan was in order to relieve my ongoing pain
About Dr. Muwaffak Abdulhak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1104089499
Dr. Abdulhak has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulhak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdulhak speaks Arabic.
