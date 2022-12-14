Overview

Dr. Muwaffak Abdulhak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI.



Dr. Abdulhak works at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.