Dr. Mutuhi Mugo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout.



Dr. Mugo works at Rideout Family Physicians in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA, El Cajon, CA and Berkeley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.