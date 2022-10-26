Dr. Muthusamy Velusamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velusamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muthusamy Velusamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muthusamy Velusamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Velusamy works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Institute of America17929 Hunting Bow Cir Ste 102, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 692-4367Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Citrus Park Office6328 Gunn Hwy Ste C, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 588-8434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velusamy?
Dr. Velusamy and his staff provide truly first class care and respond promptly to a patient’s needs. I owe my life to their skill and round the clock attention.
About Dr. Muthusamy Velusamy, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265432611
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp-University Of CT|Prairie Heart Institute|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- National Health Services|University Of Ar College Of Med|University of Arkansas|University Of Ct School Of Med
- Stanley Medical College
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velusamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velusamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velusamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velusamy works at
Dr. Velusamy has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velusamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Velusamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velusamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velusamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velusamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.