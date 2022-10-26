Overview

Dr. Muthusamy Velusamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Velusamy works at Cardiovascular Institute of America in Lutz, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.