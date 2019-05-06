Overview

Dr. Muthusamy Muthiah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Muthiah works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.