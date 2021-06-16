Overview

Dr. Mutaz Tabbaa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Tabbaa works at Mutaz A Tabbaa MD in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.