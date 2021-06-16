Dr. Mutaz Tabbaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabbaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mutaz Tabbaa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mutaz Tabbaa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Tabbaa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Neurological Institute2559 Huntcliff Ln, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-0333
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabbaa?
I find hem to be upfront with what he says.
About Dr. Mutaz Tabbaa, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912198573
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Med College Va
- Jordan U
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabbaa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabbaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabbaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabbaa works at
Dr. Tabbaa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabbaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabbaa speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbaa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabbaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.