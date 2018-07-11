Dr. Mustasim Rumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustasim Rumi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mustasim Rumi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rumi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics16020 Park Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 758-6512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rumi?
So far, after working with Dr. Rumi for a year, I have appreciated his conservative approach to trying all other available options (PT, Pain Management, injections) prior to recommending surgery. He is a matter of fact, and cordial, but obviously takes his job as a doctor seriously and his patient's health seriously. He will not tell you what you want to hear, but will tell you the truth, which is refreshing. He has always maintained professional boundaries and is very thorough. Surgery soon.
About Dr. Mustasim Rumi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1043323926
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- New England Medical Center Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumi works at
Dr. Rumi has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.