Dr. Mustaqeem Qazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustaqeem Qazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Qazi works at
Locations
Mustaqeem A Qazi MD & Thi Kim Loan Pham MD82013 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste C, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 863-0138
Hospital Affiliations
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Qazi was excellent. He is patient, kind, thorough and in command of his medicine all the while being open to discussions from a different point of view. He shows genuine interest in giving best care for his patients. My highest recommendation for Dr. Qazi.
About Dr. Mustaqeem Qazi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184661753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.