Dr. Mustapha Khalife, MD
Overview
Dr. Mustapha Khalife, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Abilene Hematology Oncology Group PA2000 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mustapha Khalife, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- American University of Beirut
- Amer U Beirut
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalife has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalife accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalife has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalife.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.