Overview

Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences - Karachi|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Vejlani works at Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.