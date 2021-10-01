Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vejlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences - Karachi|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders721 James St, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3662Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vejlani was one of the team of Doctors at Tomball HCA hospital that treated me for 8 days in September of 2021. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone in need of a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary physician . His skill, knowledge, and wisdom combined with that of his colleagues literally saved my life. This man was wonderful to me and I am eternally grateful to God for placing Dr. Vejlani on my team of Doctors. Five Millon Stars!!!!
About Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194793851
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital - New York, NY|St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Ctr/Columbiap&amp;amp;S
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&amp;amp;amp;S
- Dow University of Health Sciences - Karachi|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
