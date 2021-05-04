Overview

Dr. Mustali Dohadwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Dohadwala works at HEARTSAFE LLC in North Andover, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.