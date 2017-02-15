Dr. Mustafa Rawaf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Rawaf, DO
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Rawaf, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Focus Mental Health Solutions3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 790-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rawaf is a awesome Psychiatrist who show knowledge and experience of all mental illness, he is caring and will look out for your best interest, I have had the pleasure to work with him for many years and he is awesome as a Doctor and person.
About Dr. Mustafa Rawaf, DO
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114241973
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawaf accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawaf has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.