Overview

Dr. Mustafa Rawaf, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Rawaf works at Focus Mental Health Solutions, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.