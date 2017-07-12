Overview

Dr. Mustafa Pirzada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Pirzada works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.