Dr. Mustafa Pirzada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirzada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Pirzada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Pirzada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Pirzada works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 310, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-6680Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pirzada?
I had an excellent experience! Dr Pirzada and his office staff were very professional. They were courteous and considerate about getting me in and out of the office in a timely manner. Dr Pirzada was empathic, caring,and considerate. He listened attentively to all my needs. I recommend him without any reservations!
About Dr. Mustafa Pirzada, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306070149
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pirzada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirzada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirzada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirzada works at
Dr. Pirzada has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirzada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirzada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirzada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirzada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirzada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.