Dr. Mustafa Nakawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Nakawa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They completed their residency with Tufts University Family Medicine Residency Program
Dr. Nakawa works at
Locations
Methodist Physician Group8777 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-5316Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was invited to attend a Weight Management Seminar by a close friend. Dr. Nakawa had a lot of up to date information on how Weight Management is being treated in the Medical, Nutritional and Cultural communities. It was very informative and I’m taking away a better understanding on what my options are to tackle this issue. It was a good Power Point presentation and he handed out other reading materials to read at our convenience.
About Dr. Mustafa Nakawa, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University Family Medicine Residency Program
- Family Practice
