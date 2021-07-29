Overview

Dr. Mustafa Naeem, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Naeem works at Pulmonary Medical Consultants in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.