Dr. Musa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa Musa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Musa, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Musa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Internal Medicine & Geriatric Associates755 N 11th St Ste P5200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 898-2994
-
2
Tlc Pediatrics740 Hospital Dr Ste 160, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 898-2994
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musa?
I LOVE DR MUSA HIM AND MY MOTHER HAVE A GREAT REALTIONSHIP AND I LOVE IT COULDNT ASK FOR A BETTER DOCTOR FOR HER
About Dr. Mustafa Musa, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033126164
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musa works at
Dr. Musa speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.