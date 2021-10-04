Dr. Mustafa Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Hassan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flint, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
Heart Rhythm Clinic of Michigan1386 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 285-8501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cardiac Ablation surgery was explained and successfully treated by Dr. Hassan. Thank you.
About Dr. Mustafa Hassan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Sundanese
- 1942481643
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Sundanese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.