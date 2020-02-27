Dr. Mustafa Hammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Hammad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Hammad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Locations
The NeuroMedical Institute1931 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-7093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neuro Pain Center645 N HIGHWAY 231, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-7093
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammad?
My experience with Dr. Hammad, Dr. Barrio, Stephen and everyone else was just fine. They all seemed concerned about my issues and acted very professional. I have back issues and they did testing deemed necessary and have been working toward giving me a better quality of life. I do not see them for pain management but they appear to be really strict about rules that they require their patients adhere to in order to get pain meds.Everyone there has always been very nice and helpful to me.They worked very hard after the hurricane to take care of patients in portable buildings and did their best to tend to patients in the hot summer, rain, and then endure the cold temps. I appreciate all of them.
About Dr. Mustafa Hammad, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912967142
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammad accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammad has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammad speaks Arabic.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.