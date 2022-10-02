Overview

Dr. Mustafa Garbadawala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Garbadawala works at Internal Medicine Associates in Ontario, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.