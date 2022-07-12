Overview

Dr. Mustafa Dohadwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Dohadwala works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.