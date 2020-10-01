Dr. Mustafa Baskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Baskaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Baskaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Madison, WI.
Locations
Uwh - Csc600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-7502
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baskaya and his team provided a successful surgery for my son and I am so pleased with them. I am sending a sincere THANKS and praise for them because of their hard work and dedication.
About Dr. Mustafa Baskaya, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Turkish
- 1083686398
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
