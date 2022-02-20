Overview

Dr. Mustafa Alnounou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Alnounou works at The Digestive Disease Institute in Flint, MI with other offices in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.