Dr. Mustafa Albustani, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Mustafa Albustani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Albustani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Health2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 322, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-9015
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Albustani for over 3 years. He takes time to listen to my concerns and go over test results to explain them in a simple way that I can understand. I’m very pleased with his practice, professionalism, and caring attitude and would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Mustafa Albustani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750624920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albustani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albustani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albustani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Albustani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albustani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albustani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albustani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.