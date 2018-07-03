See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Worcester, MA
Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (4)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Albakour works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Vincent Hospital
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 852-0600
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Liver Function Test
Rapid Flu Test
Sleep Apnea
Liver Function Test
Rapid Flu Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Albakour?

    Jul 03, 2018
    Dr. Albakour was so sweet. I saw him for reading a sleep study and the sleep lab did not send the appropriate documentation, despite this not being his fault he came in and apologized and asked if I wouldn't mind waiting as he did not want me to make another trip. I was able to do some work while waiting. He and his staff we're very prompt. On top of this, when the paperwork was in, he spent time with me answering my questions and explaining everything to me. He was very professional and kind.
    Victoria Merlo in Worcester, MA — Jul 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Albakour to family and friends

    Dr. Albakour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Albakour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD.

    About Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407127558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albakour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albakour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albakour works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Albakour’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Albakour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albakour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albakour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albakour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.