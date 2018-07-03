Dr. Albakour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albakour was so sweet. I saw him for reading a sleep study and the sleep lab did not send the appropriate documentation, despite this not being his fault he came in and apologized and asked if I wouldn't mind waiting as he did not want me to make another trip. I was able to do some work while waiting. He and his staff we're very prompt. On top of this, when the paperwork was in, he spent time with me answering my questions and explaining everything to me. He was very professional and kind.
About Dr. Mustafa Albakour, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407127558
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albakour accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albakour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albakour speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Albakour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albakour.
