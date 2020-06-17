See All General Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Mustafa Al-Jubouri, MD

General Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mustafa Al-Jubouri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Health System

Dr. Al-Jubouri works at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists
    2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-4000
    ProMedica Physicians General Surgery
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 220, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Rib Fracture
Abdominal Disorders
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach Diseases
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2020
    He was so kind to me and really was knowledgeable about the surgery that he did for me!
    About Dr. Mustafa Al-Jubouri, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Arabic
    1780926287
    Education & Certifications

    Henry Ford Health System
    UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mustafa Al-Jubouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Jubouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Jubouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Jubouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Jubouri works at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Al-Jubouri’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Jubouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Jubouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Jubouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Jubouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

