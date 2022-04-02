See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Mustafa Akbiek, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Mustafa Akbiek, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Akbiek works at NCH Health Care in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Claudia Cea MD PA
    311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 310, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-8250
  2. 2
    Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge
    6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 315-7123
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Nch Healthcare System
    350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-8250
  4. 4
    Nchmd Inc
    1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 330-2933
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mustafa Akbiek, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679989115
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akbiek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akbiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbiek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbiek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbiek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbiek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

