Dr. Mussarat Arshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mussarat Arshad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mussarat Arshad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waukegan, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / NAWABSHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS.
Dr. Arshad works at
Locations
-
1
Lk. Cnty. Hlth. Dept and Cmnty. Hlth. Ctr2400 Belvidere Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 Directions (847) 984-5619
-
2
Lk. Cnty. Hlth. Dept and Cmnty. Hlth. Ctr224 W Clarendon Dr, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Directions (847) 984-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arshad?
I love Dr. Archad. She loves kids very much. She's always making sure our kids stay healthy and well. She will call you to make sure you and your kids are doing well. She's always so helpful as well and works around your schedule. I don't ever want to leave her.
About Dr. Mussarat Arshad, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801968953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / NAWABSHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arshad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arshad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arshad works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arshad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arshad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.