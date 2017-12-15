Overview

Dr. Musib Gappy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hazel Park, MI. They completed their fellowship with Sinai Grace Hospital



Dr. Gappy works at Hazel Park Medical Center in Hazel Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.