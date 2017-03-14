Overview

Dr. Mushtaq Syed, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indiana, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Punxsutawney Area Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at JOSEPH D CONTI MD in Indiana, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.