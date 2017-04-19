Overview

Dr. Mushtaq Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at MUSHTAQ A SHAH MD in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.