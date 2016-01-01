Dr. Mushtaq Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mushtaq Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mushtaq Khan, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Ibn Sina Foundation11226 S WILCREST DR, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (888) 402-6916
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mushtaq Khan, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1245232933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
