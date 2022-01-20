Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and National Park Medical Center.
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital400 Matthew St Ste 305, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, caring. Excellent care. Really cared about my situation.
About Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508822446
Education & Certifications
- Healthone Presby St Luke's M C|Maine Med Center
- Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
