Overview

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.