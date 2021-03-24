Overview

Dr. Musarrat Yousuf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Yousuf works at North Alabama Medical Clinic in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.