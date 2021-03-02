Dr. Musarrat Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musarrat Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Musarrat Qureshi, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Fjmc Pakistan.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5133 S Lakeland Dr Ste 1, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (888) 362-2343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with her was very good she did a very good job treating my daughter ??
About Dr. Musarrat Qureshi, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194701094
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Fjmc Pakistan
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
