Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Iqbal works at Mineola Interventional Pain Mgmt. Pllc in Mineola, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Shirley, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mineola Interventional Pain Mgmt. Pllc
    184 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 747-5042
  2. 2
    Diabetes and Endocrinology Center of Suffolk
    285 Sills Rd Bldg 15, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 618-9030
  3. 3
    Suffolk Surgery Center LLC
    1500 William Floyd Pkwy, Shirley, NY 11967 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 618-9030
  4. 4
    Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center Inc.
    101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-7680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Block, Sympathetic

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 20, 2016
    Very knowledgeable regarding cronic pain and varied treatments. I found Dr very compassionate and caring. I would highly recommend. Dr Iqbal for your pain management.He takes the time to really listen to your problem. making it known he is ways available should you need him after hours.Dr takes extensive time to explain the cause of your pain and the options that are available to help you.
    Suzanne Passafaro in Deer Park NY — Nov 20, 2016
    About Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558441584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

