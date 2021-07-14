Dr. Musarat Shareeff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shareeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musarat Shareeff, MD
Overview
Dr. Musarat Shareeff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from The Tamilnadu Dr Mgr Med University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Shareeff works at
Locations
Neurosciences At Huntington775 Park Ave Ste 355, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 325-7000
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery & Spine At Great Neck900 Northern Blvd Ste 260, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in such pain where nothing helps and when I went to Dr Shareef she totally listened and truly cared. She ran all the necessary test and sent me to all of the right specialists. I am in my late 50’s and have NEVER experienced such a varying Dr especially a specialist. I now have answers and am now getting the proper to start feeling better for good. May God richly bless her and her staff. Dr Shareef cared as much for me to get me better as any close family would. Just AMAZING and a wonderful staff too. I am blessed to call her MY Dr
About Dr. Musarat Shareeff, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1508944810
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- NSLIJHS/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital Program
- Nassau University Medical Center Find alumni in HUNTINGTON >
- The Tamilnadu Dr Mgr Med University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shareeff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shareeff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shareeff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shareeff has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Vertigo and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shareeff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shareeff speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shareeff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shareeff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shareeff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shareeff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.