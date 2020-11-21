Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musaid Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Musaid Khan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Shailesh N Kadakia MD550 Newark Ave Ste 303, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 918-2568
- 2 2 Journal Sq Fl 2, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 918-2568
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 918-2568
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Khan is a really nice neologist, he is an expert on what he is doing,his secretaries are very nice, whenever I go see them they make me feel at home and they take good care of me. Now I’m fine , I don’t have any signs of seizures,I think him so much ! Steevenson Charles.
About Dr. Musaid Khan, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134263460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
