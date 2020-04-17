Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Yahia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL.
Emerald Coast Pediatrics621 W Baldwin Rd Ste A, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 726-5003
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He’s fantastic and took time to discuss my concerns about my infant! Couldn’t of picked a better pediatrician for my son.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Pediatrics
Dr. Al Yahia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Yahia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Yahia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Yahia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Yahia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Yahia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Yahia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.