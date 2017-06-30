Dr. Musa Speranza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musa Speranza, MD
Overview
Dr. Musa Speranza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Obstetrics Gynecology & Menopause Physicians P.c.40 Temple St Ste 7A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-2011
- 2 2 Corporate Dr Ste 240, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 242-0524
Sound Obstetrics & Gynecology180 Westbrook Rd, Essex, CT 06426 Directions (860) 767-0223
OB/GYN & Menopause Physicians135 GOOSE LN, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Speranza for 21 years. She is a great Dr that listens to you when you have problems. She is caring and has a very nice disposition. I would trust her judgement and or recommendations without hesitation.
About Dr. Musa Speranza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
