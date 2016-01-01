Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharkawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1447682414
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
