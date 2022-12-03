Dr. Musa Dahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musa Dahu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Musa Dahu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, Sparrow Ionia Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Dr. Dahu works at
Locations
Spectrum Health2900 Bradford St NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- Sparrow Ionia Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and effective
About Dr. Musa Dahu, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770782716
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania (GME), Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Baylor College of Medicine (GME)
- Baylor College of Medicine (COM)
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
