Overview

Dr. Musa Dahu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, Sparrow Ionia Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Dahu works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.