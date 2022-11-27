Dr. Musa Abdelaziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelaziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musa Abdelaziz, MD
Overview
Dr. Musa Abdelaziz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Abdelaziz works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Center Of Texas305 Morrison Park Dr Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 865-6800
-
2
Forest Park Family Medicine12222 N Central Expy Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (817) 865-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelaziz?
He is thoughtful and answers questions and concerns that don’t feel rushed. He combined being a good technical doctor with a thoughtful and caring manner.
About Dr. Musa Abdelaziz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1588906465
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelaziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelaziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelaziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelaziz works at
Dr. Abdelaziz has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelaziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelaziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelaziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelaziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelaziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.