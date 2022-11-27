Overview

Dr. Musa Abdelaziz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Abdelaziz works at Retina Center Of Texas in Southlake, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.